Tom Hardy Grunt Supercut Highlights the ‘Taboo’ Star’s Unique Communication — Watch

This video compiles all 72 times the actor grunts in the first five episodes of his new FX miniseries.

In the new FX miniseries “Taboo,” Tom Hardy does a whole lot of grunting. A new supercut compiles all 72 of the actor’s grunts in the first five episodes of the show. Watch the clip below.

The eight-part series is set in 1814 London, when Great Britain and the United States negotiated an extended boundary between the U.S. and Canada. The story centers around James Delaney (Hardy), who, after spending 12 years in Africa, returns to London for his father’s funeral. One of his father’s few remaining assets is an island, which, before James showed up, was to be sold to the East India Company, which represents the British monarchy and wants to control trading routes on both coasts of America. But James now refuses to sell the island, and ultimately builds his own shipping empire.

Hardy co-created the miniseries — which premiered January 10 in the US— with his father Edward “Chips” Hardy and frequent collaborator Steven Knight.

“Taboo” airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. Watch the supercut below.

