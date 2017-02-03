‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Super Bowl Trailer: Mark Wahlberg and the Autobots Go to War

Michael Bay's final "Transformers" film shows that without sacrifice there is no victory.

Two worlds collide, but only one survives in the latest trailer for “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth installment in Michael Bay’s action franchise. Previewed just two days before Super Bowl LI, the clip shows how Optimus Prime “has left us” and how the world is divided by the good and the bad.

“The Last Knight” sees the return of Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager and Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce from “Age of Extinction.” Also returning to the “Transformers” universe are original trilogy actors Tyrese Gibson, John Duhamel and John Turturro. Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner also co-star.

Plot details are scare, yet the trailer shows how a huge battle is on the way and with it, major explosions, demolishing of cities and skyscrapers, and plenty of action sequences ensue.

Bay has previously stated that “The Last Knight” will be his last “Transformers” film, but he’s also expressed interest in working on a standalone film.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” opens June 23, 2017. Watch the trailer below.



