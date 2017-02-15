‘Twin Peaks’: Audible to Release Audiobook Version of ‘The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer’ Narrated by Sheryl Lee

Audible is releasing the audiobook on May 2.

We’re still three months away from the long-awaited “Twin Peaks” revival, but ardent fans will have something new to tide them over a little earlier. Audible is releasing an audiobook version of “The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer,” which Sheryl Lee will narrate herself, on May 2. First published in 1990, the spinoff novel was written by Jennifer Lynch.

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’: David Lynch Hints What Laura Palmer Has to Do With the Showtime Revival

Here’s the official synopsis: “The diary chronicles Laura’s life from age 12 to her death at 17 and provides a harrowing backstory to the event that set the entire series in motion. In intimate diary entries, Laura goes from a happy and naïve tween to a tormented soul posing behind the phony smile of homecoming queen. Plagued by visions of a creepy man with long hair – a demonic presence she comes to know as “BOB” – Laura falls into a world of drug addiction, sexual promiscuity, and prostitution to escape. But as she’s swallowed deeper and deeper into the abyss, Laura is forced to question the reality of who and what BOB really is.”

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’ Trailer: First Look at the Return of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper — Watch

The third season of “Twin Peaks” will premiere on Showtime on May 21 with a two-hour episode, and the next two will immediately be available online after that. The revival consists of 18 episodes total.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.