‘Twin Peaks’: ‘Body’ Teaser Trailer Inspires Laura Palmer Conspiracy Theories — Watch

Is David Lynch dropping new hints about the revival? Get ready to watch this clip frame by frame.

“Twin Peaks” fans are obsessing over every little bit of new information and footage available from the upcoming series revival. A new promo, titled “Body,” has definitely inspired some slow-motion watching in hopes to find new clues.

The 30 second clip consists primarily of old footage of Laura Palmer’s body wrapped in plastic, followed by the classic photo of her which has become the show’s haunting calling card. But even the simple clip has launched conspiracy theories among the David Lynch faithful.

Scanning both YouTube and Reddit posts of the trailer, the two dominating theories are:

1) If you watch it at 1/4 speed, you can see Laura’s eyes open and close ever so briefly in the body bag. If this is actually true, it’s imperceptible.

2) The iconic photo has been taken from its frame and hastily taped to a piece of cardboard. After some Googling, this theory definitely seems correct! But who has the photo, and where is it? It certainly makes the tagline — “It Is Happening Again” — even more creepy.

Whether the above is really true or not, fans will doubtlessly be dissecting every frame of the “Twin Peaks” revival, which is set to debut on Showtime on Sunday, May 21.

