‘Twin Peaks’ Day: Celebrate With This First Look at Eerie Posters From the Showtime Revival

February 24 marks the day that Dale Cooper first entered the town of Twin Peaks.

Pour some damn good coffee and listen to your log. It’s “Twin Peaks” Day!

For those unfamiliar with the unofficial holiday, “Twin Peaks” Day falls on Feb. 24, a day of remembrance for the day that the body of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) was found wrapped in plastic in Twin Peaks. That was also the day that Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) arrived in the quaint northwestern town. He even marked the time when it happened:

In honor of the most hallowed of Lynchian holidays, Showtime has released two posters to tease the release of the upcoming revival. Take a look at Laura Palmer and Dale Cooper:

Showtime

The tagline “It Is Happening Again” is both a promise and a threat, no?

“Twin Peaks” picks up 25 years after the events of the original series. Very little is known about the plot, but many of the cast members are returning, including Kyle MacLachlan. All 18 episodes have been directed by David Lynch, who co-wrote the series with Mark Frost.

READ MORE: The Best Murder Mysteries Series Ever — IndieWire Critics Survey

The first two episodes will premiere back to back on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Immediately following, Episodes 3 and 4 will then be available on Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand, before airing the following week.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.