‘Twin Peaks’ Revival Teaser: Agent Cooper May Not Be Rid of Bob After All These Years — Watch

Showtime’s revival of David Lynch’s iconic TV show will return with answers in May.

Details on the revival of “Twin Peaks” continue to be shrouded in mystery other than its cast and premiere date, but that’s not stopping Showtime from sending out another very intriguing/frustrating teaser.

Featuring Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, the teaser actually uses footage from the original series at the beginning, focusing on the disturbing scene in which the Cooper Doppelgänger slammed his head into the bathroom mirror, which instead reflected the evil Bob doing those actions, indicating that he was controlling the body.

Watch the teaser below:

Those words, “It Is Happening Again,” followed by the image of the current, older Cooper from the revival does not bode well. Does that mean BOB is still there? Or will there be some other time loop of events taking place?

The “Twin Peaks” revival will premiere on Sunday, May 21 on Showtime.

