‘Twin Peaks’ Trailer Celebrates Damn Good Coffee — Watch

The series returns in May.

If you’ve been on the internet in the last year, you’re probably aware that “Twin Peaks” is returning for a long-awaited third season a full 25 years after it first concluded. And if you’ve ever actually watched the enigmatic drama, you’re just as aware that Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) loves a damn fine cup of coffee. A new teaser for the show’s return celebrates just that, but don’t get too excited — there’s still no new footage or significant plot details. Watch below anyway, because it’s “Twin Peaks” and you can’t help yourself.

Essentially a supercut of references to coffee throughout the first two seasons, the minute-long spot might even have you hankering for a bag of David Lynch’s own brand of coffee. “Twin Peaks” aired for two seasons on ABC between 1990 – ’91, quickly becoming one of the most popular shows on television — and just as quickly veering off course after revealing the answer to its central question: Who killed Laura Palmer?

Both the season-two finale and a subsequent film, 1992’s “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” left viewers with still more questions. We’ll start to see whether the upcoming 18 episodes answer them when the third season of “Twin Peaks” premieres on Showtime on May 21.

