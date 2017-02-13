‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’: Tituss Burgess Sings Beyonce In New Season 3 Teaser — Watch

Your favorite Pinot Noir drinker is back.

The only thing better than one diva paying tribute to another diva is a third season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Tina Fey’s Netflix comedy about one young woman’s “fascinating transition” from kidnapped basement cult to life in New York City. The third season of the popular series will air on Friday, May 19th, Netflix announced today.

In a new teaser, the show with the catchiest theme song of all time announced its return with a version of another popular song: Beyonce’s “Hold Up.” Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) can be seen walking the streets in full yellow ruffle dress realness, swinging a baseball bat à la Queen Bey in the video for “Hold Up,” off of her groundbreaking video album, “Lemonade.”

READ MORE: John Oliver Will Air Educational Ads During Morning News Shows Aimed At Donald Trump

Burgess, the show’s breakout star, began his career on Broadway in musicals such as “The Little Mermaid,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “The Wiz.” The dynamic performer caught Fey’s eye when she took her daughter to see “The Little Mermaid,” and she wrote him a small part on “30 Rock.” The rest is history.

In addition to its breakout star, the acclaimed series stars the Emmy-nominated Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock”), as well as Emmy-winner Carol Kane (“Annie Hall”). The series was created by Fey and “30 Rock” showrunner Robert Carlock, who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock”) and David Miner (“30 Rock,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).

Check out the new teaser below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.