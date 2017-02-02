‘Underground’ Season 2 New Photos: Harriet Tubman and the Rest of the Cast ‘Rise Up’ for Freedom

A group of American heroes continue their harrowing journey to freedom.

WGN America’s riveting and critically acclaimed drama “Underground” returns this March for its second season. Now ahead of its return, the network has released a slew of new images and posters featuring the returning cast and new members, including Aisha Hinds in the pioneering role of Harriet Tubman.

Continuing to tell the story of the unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, the 10-episode second season picks up in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history.

With each side fighting to have their own justice, this time around the group of American heroes has the help of legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman leading their harrowing journey to freedom.

The new key art features Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni and Amirah Vann, as well as new cast members Jasika Nicole as Georgia and DeWanda Wise as Clara.

Season 2 will also feature guest appearances by Bokeem Woodbine, Michael Trotter, Jesse Luken, Sadie Stratton and John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The first season delivered 3 million total viewers weekly, making history as the network’s most-watched original program ever in its freshman season. The show was recently nominated for four NAACP Image Awards and is being honored at the aTVfest where it will receive the festival’s Cast Award for outstanding contributions to the art of television.

Season 2 of “Underground” premieres March 8 on WGN America.

