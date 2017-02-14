10 Underrated Love Stories to Watch on Valentine’s Day

You had us at "Valentine's Day."

Ah, love. From star-crossed romances to ill-fated affairs and everything in between, the desires of the heart often make for some of cinema’s most striking stories. But not every love story enjoys the adoration heaped on other genre entries, so consider this list our metaphorical red-roses-and-box-of-chocolates display of affection some of our favorite romantic features. Won’t you be our Valentine?

In honor of the holiday — or any day you’re looking to feel a little heartburst of the cinematic variety — we’ve picked ten of our favorite underrated, under-seen or just plain under-appreciated big screen romances to check out right now. You’ll love them.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.