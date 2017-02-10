‘Unlocked’ First Trailer: Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom Team Up to Fight Terrorism in CIA Thriller

The Michael Apted-directed thriller opens in theaters in the UK on May 5.

Billed as a female-led, Jason Bourne-styled thriller, Michael Apted’s new film “Unlocked” sets burgeoning action star Noomi Rapace as the unwitting key player in a major terrorism plot, with bonus Orlando Bloom to boot.

“Unlocked” follows the story of Alice Racine (Rapace), a CIA interrogator, whose mission becomes compromised after she is tricked into giving terrorists vital information. Her mistake may put an American target in London at risk of a major biological terrorist attack. Alice has to team up with an MI5 agent, played by Bloom, to investigate the infiltration and prevent the attack.

“Unlocked” features a top-notch cast that also includes Michael Douglas, Toni Collette, and John Malkovich.

The thriller is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Claudia Bluemhuber. Andrew Boswell, Irene Gall, Peter Hampden, Erik Howsam, Norman Merry and Kevan Van Thompson serve as executive producers.

“Unlocked” opens in theaters in the UK on May 5, and there’s no word yet on a U.S. release date. Watch the first trailer for “Unlocked” below.

