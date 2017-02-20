‘Veep’ Season 6 Teaser: Selina Meyer Compares Being an Ex-President to ‘Being a Man’s Nipple’ — Watch

How will the political comedy fare in the age of Trump?

“Veep” is set to return for its sixth season this spring, and for the first time in the acclaimed series’ run it may have difficulty keeping pace with the absurdity of real-life politics. HBO just released a teaser for the upcoming season, which you can watch below.

Taking place in the wake of Selina Meyer’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) electoral defeat, the next round of episodes finds our embattled heroine contemplating her future. “Being an ex-president is like being a man’s nipple,” she says as the teaser opens. Still, she adds hopefully, “this is my second act: Selina Meyer travels the globe spreading democracy like patient zero.” Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Gary Cole, Reid Scott and Timothy Simons co-star in the show, which recently won the Emmy Award for Outstand Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.

Louis-Dreyfus, meanwhile, has won five consecutive Emmys for her performance, among many other accolades. The sixth season of “Veep,” which will consist of 10 episodes, is set to premiere on HBO on April 16.

