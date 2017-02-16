‘Versace: American Crime Story’ Adds Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss In Flashy Lead Roles

The third installment of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series "American Crime Story" will begin production in March.

The third installment of the FX anthology series “American Crime Story” has found its two main stars. Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss will topline the third season of the Ryan Murphy-directed series, which is titled “Versace: American Crime Story.”

“Versace” follows the 1997 assassination of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace. The screenplay will be based on the book “Vulgar Favors” by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Hands of Stone” star will play Versace, while the “Glee” alum will star as his killer, Andrew Cunanan.

Production of “Versace” will begin in March. The 10-episode season will follow the second installment of the series, “Katrina,” which will air in 2018. Annette Bening stars as Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana during and after hurricane Katrina. Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr., from season one’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” are also set to star alongside Bening.

The fourth run will center around the Monica Lewinsky case. It will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s 2000 best-seller “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

