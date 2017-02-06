Lush New Video Essay Compares ‘Moonlight’ With the Masterworks of Wong Kar-Wai — Watch

In the mood for a stunning video essay?

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has never been shy about chatting up his filmmaking influences, and a brand new video essay from Alessio Marinacci helps drive home a series of eye-opening comparisons between Jenkins’ Oscar-nominated “Moonlight” and the films of master Wong Kar-Wai.

Billed as his “homage to two extraordinary filmmakers,” Marinacci’s snappy and stunning essay juxtaposes imagery from “Moonlight” and a number of Wong’s most loved features, including “Days of Being Wild,” “In the Mood for Love” and “Happy Together.” For fans of either filmmaker, it’s a loving look at their works, and one that can surely help increase appreciation for both of their careers.

READ MORE: ‘Moonlight’ Glow: Creating the Bold Color and Contrast of Barry Jenkins’ Emotional Landscape

Back when Jenkins was first looking for financing for his multi-chapter love story, he put together a slideshow of images that spoke to his vision, and that slide show included stills from “Happy Together.” (It also featured stills from Sally Potter’s “Ginger and Rosa,” alongside Gregory Crewdson’s still-life portraits and Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen’s portraits of young Africans.)

Check out the video essay below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.