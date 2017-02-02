‘Wake & Bake’ Trailer: Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh Cook Up Gourmet Dishes in Hilarious New Web Series

The show will premiere on Loot Crate’s Facebook and YouTube channel this Friday, February 3.

Kevin Smith would like to invite you to his new web series, “Wake & Bake,” the show that “takes cooking and makes it dandy!”

Created by Loot Crate and Smith, the new show stars the “Clerks” director and writer Andy McElfresh. Together, the duo create gourmet dishes made for even the most culinarily-challenged chef. Every episode Smith and McElfresh will try a new recipe, while making jokes and having a food time.

Additionally, “Wake & Bake” will not only feature delicious food, but also showcase exclusive home and kitchen products from the Marvel Gear + Goods crate.

Smith most recently directed the comedy “Yoga Hosers” and is in post-production on his TV movie “Hollyweed.” He also helmed two episodes of Season 2 of “Supergirl” and “The Flash,” and continues to release new videos on his YouTube page, commenting about the latest superhero franchises, movies and more.

“Wake & Bake” will premiere on Loot Crate’s Facebook and YouTube channel this Friday, February 3 at 9 a.m. PT.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

