‘Supergirl,’ ’Big Bang Theory’ and More WB Shows Get the Lego Treatment to Honor ‘Lego Batman’ — See All the Billboards

Lego Batman will also appear in promos for The CW's superhero shows, which will also feature Lego end cards.

Behold the beauty of “Arrow,” Ellen and Sheldon in Lego form.

Warner Bros. Television unveiled giant billboards of its DC superhero shows and fan-favorite comedies – reimagined as Lego creations – on a rainy Monday morning to honor the upcoming opening of “The Lego Batman Movie.”

The event took place at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank along Olive Ave., where several billboards are stationed to promote (normally live-action images of) the company’s TV series. The shows experiencing a Lego makeover include “Arrow,” “Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Gotham,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Mom,” “The Middle” and “Ellen.” (No word if Lego Ellen also likes to dance.)

The Lego-ification of the WB billboards was no easy feat. These aren’t computer-generated illustrations; the Lego creations were truly made and photographed. It took more than 300 hours of building and compositing and over 10,000 Lego bricks to create each one; the posters will be on display for two to three weeks.

Check out all the billboards below:

For more Lego action, The Dark (Mini) Knight will appear in various promos for the CW superhero show, which in turn will feature end cards with the characters in Lego form from Feb. 6-8 on The CW.

“The Lego Batman Movie” opens nationwide on Friday, Feb. 10.

