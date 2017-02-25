2017 Indie Spirit Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

"American Honey" and "Moonlight" lead the pack this year with six nominations each.

If the Oscars represent Hollywood’s biggest night, then the Film Independent Spirit Awards might as well be the indie film community’s biggest afternoon. Each year, members of the Los Angeles film non-profit Film Independent vote for the greatest achievements in indie film, and the awards are given out the day before the Oscars on the beach in Santa Monica. So here we are for the 32nd Indie Spirit Awards, hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

This year, the IFC network will once again be broadcasting the show live beginning at 5pm ET. If you won’t be around a television, you can log in directly to the IFC channel live stream using your cable provider information. Additionally, Sundance Now members can watch a live broadcast feed as well. You can sign up for a free seven day Sundance Now trial if you’re not a member.

This year’s Spirit Award nominees are dominated by “Moonlight” and “American Honey,” both of which lead the pack with six nominations each. They’ll be competing for Best Picture against “Chronic,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Jackie.” Andrea Arnold and Barry Jenkins are battling Pablo Larrain, Jeff Nichols and Kelly Reichardt for Best Director. Click here for a complete list of Spirit Award nominees.

