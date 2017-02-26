2017 Oscars Live Stream: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

Will it be "La La Land" or "Moonlight"? Emma Stone or Isabelle Huppert? Watch the 89th Academy Awards live online.

We made it! Awards season finally comes to an end tonight with Hollywood’s biggest night. The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, kick off at 8:30pm ET on ABC, and there are a few ways you can watch the show online tonight if you’re unable to get yourself in front of a television.

ABC’s live red carpet coverage will be streaming on the “Oscars: All Access” page on Oscars.com beginning at 7pm ET. You can also watch live footage from the red carpet on ABC’s official website and/or the ABC app.

The actual ceremony will only be able to be live-streamed on ABC.com and the ABC app in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. Both the website and app can be accessed using your cable provider. The app is available on iOS, android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox 360.

This year’s Oscars is dominated by Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” which has a record-tying 14 nominations. The musical is competing for Best Picture opposite eight-time nominees “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” For all of IndieWire’s official Oscar predictions, head over to Anne Thompson’s selection page.

The 89th Academy Awards begin at 8:30pm ET tonight.

