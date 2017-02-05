Watch The Super Bowl: Live Stream the Patriots Vs. Falcons Online for Free

Looking to watch the big game but don't have a television? Here's how you can tune in online.

The New England Patriots are back in the championship race for a ninth time tonight, facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and you’ll be able to live stream the entire game for free online thanks to FOX.

READ MORE: Coen Brothers Enlist Peter Fonda to Star in Their ‘Wild’ Mercedes Super Bowl Ad – Watch

Anyone without television access can watch the game using the FOX Sports GO website or the FOX Sports GO app, with no channel subscription needed. Both platforms are accessible on mobile devises as well as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. The live-stream will include the same ad inventory as the television broadcast, which means you won’t end up missing out on all the commercials and trailers everyone will be talking about.

The NFL app will also be live-streaming the game, but you’ll have to be a Verizon customer in order to watch. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm ET, and Lady Gaga will be this year’s halftime performer.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.