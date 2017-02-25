‘White Helmets’ Cinematographer Will Miss Oscars After Being Barred From Entering the United States

Trump's Muslim travel ban strikes again.

“The White Helmets” cinematographer Khaled Khateeb is the latest victim of Trump’s Muslim travel ban, as he was blocked by the Department of Homeland Security from entering the country as a result of “derogatory information” received, according to the Associated Press. “Derogatory information” is a broad designation for Homeland Security, and can range from “terror connections to passport irregularities.”

READ MORE: ‘The White Helmets’: How the Stars Of Netflix’s Doc Are Making A Difference in Syria’s Civil War

The Syrian citizen has previously been granted a visa to attend the show, but was detained in Turkey on Feb. 25 for not having a waiver from the United States.

After Trump’s Muslim ban, Khateeb issued a statement saying that he still intended to make it to the ceremony:

“I plan to travel to L.A. for the Oscars, where the film is nominated for an award. If we win this award, it will show people across Syria that people around the world support them. It will give courage to every volunteer who wakes up every morning to run towards bombs. If I cannot enter the U.S., I will not give up: We know that we have many friends in the U.S., that there are people that share our humanitarian values. I look forward to meeting them all one day.”

“The White Helmets” profiles first responders who risk their lives to aid Syrians injured by airstrikes. Watch the trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.