‘Who’s the (Bat)Man’: Listen to Patrick Stump’s Hilarious Theme Song for ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

We’re dangerously close to the release of “The LEGO Batman Movie,” the spin-off of 2014’s “The LEGO Movie” and the second installment in the planned “LEGO” cinematic universe, and no matter the medium in which its world, a Batman movie simply can’t exist without a cool theme song to go along with it.

The last time we saw the LEGO rendering of Batman (Will Arnett), he was a hilariously pompous, brooding, and gravelly-voiced blowhard, so it makes sense that his film’s title theme is appropriately self-congratulating. With his track “Who’s The (Bat)Man,” Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump takes on singing duties.

With screeching guitar solos, screamo-inspired vocals, and callbacks to the original Batman theme, the song is one humblebrag after the next, and very much fits with the Dark Knight’s sensibilities. If his theme is anything to go by, fans can expect Batman to be just as self-serious and narcissistic as ever. The “LEGO” series certainly knows a bit about popular title songs already, as Tegan and Sara’s “Everything Is Awesome!!!” theme from the first film became an instant earworm.

Filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who turned “The LEGO Movie” into a surprise hit, act as producers on “The LEGO Batman Movie,” having given up the directors’ and screenwriters’ chairs to Chris McKay and Seth Grahame-Smith, respectively. Arnett’s Batman is also joined by a whole new cast of familiar faces (voices?), including Robin (Michael Cera), Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), The Joker (Zach Galifianakis), and Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes).

Take a listen to Stump’s track below (via Vulture).

“The LEGO Batman Movie” hits theaters on February 10, 2017.

