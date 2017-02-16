Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Make Crime Pay In First Trailer For ‘The House’ — Watch

The former "SNL" cast mates play a married couple who start an illegal casino to pay for their daughter's college tuition.

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are betting “The House.”

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for its comedian-studded farce, directed by Andrew Jay Cohen from a script he co-wrote with “Neighbors” collaborator, Brendan O’Brien. The movie stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a married couple who start an illegal casino in their basement in order to raise money to send their daughter to the college of her dreams.

The trailer shows Jason Mantzoukas (“The League,” “Enlightened”) promising the desperate couple a way to make “four years’ tuition in one month” with an underground casino. “You wanna make money like Vegas, you’ve gotta look like Vegas,” he says, as he enthusiastically guides the couple through a nail salon, massage parlor, and even a strip club. The trailer features cameos from comedy favorites such as Nick Kroll (“Loving”), Lennon Parham (“Veep”), Rory Scovel (“Ground Floor”), and Allison Tolman (“Fargo”).

New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow produced the film, with Marc S. Fischer (“Dumb and Dumber To”) serving as an executive producer, and Adam McKay (“The Big Short,” “Anchorman”) producing. “The House” is Cohen’s feature directorial debut. Warner Bros. will release “The House” in theaters on June 30th, 2017.

Check out the trailer for “The House” below:

