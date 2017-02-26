Will Smith Raps the Oscars (Kind of) — Listen

Mashup artist Demi Adejuyigbe has offered a new take on three Best Picture nominees.

Demi Adejuyigbe, a mashup artist from Los Angeles, has recorded a timely project for the Academy Awards. “Will Smith Raps the Oscars” finds the young singer doing his best impression of the actor/musician, with three raps set to the music that plays over the credits of “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Moonlight.” Listen below.

In “Hacksaw Rap,” for example, Adejuyigbe uses the melody from Rupert Gregson-Williams’ “Praying” and the score from Mel Gibson’s World War II drama as the base of a Smith-inflected rap. “This is the story/Of a man from Virginia/He fought for his country/And for the lives of his fellow soldiers/Up on the Hacksaw Ridge,” goes the song.

“Whoo!-light,” meanwhile, remixes “Little’s Theme” from Barry Jenkins’ critical darling: “Saturday night, with Jazzy and Jaden/We were gettin pretty bored, it was gettin pretty late and I said/’Let’s go out and catch us a flick’/’Collateral Beauty’ wasn’t playin, so I let Jaden pick.”

