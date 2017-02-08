‘Youth in Oregon’ Exclusive Clip: Frank Langella and Billy Crudup Embark on a Life Changing Cross-Country Journey

The film first premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.

Billy Crudup appeared in two Oscar-nominated films in 2016 — “Jackie” and “20th Century Women” — but he also appeared in the family drama “Youth in Oregon” opposite the Tony Award-winning actor Frank Langella. In the film, Langella stars as the 79-year-old curmudgeon Raymond who makes arrangements to be euthanized in Oregon, but his family refuses to accept his decision. When another family emergency arises, Raymond’s daughter’s husband Brian (Billy Crudup) ends up driving Raymond and his wife Estelle (Mary Kay Place) 3,000 miles to Oregon, but soon Brian tries to convince the old man to give life another chance. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film is directed by Joel David Moore. He previously directed the films “Killing Winston Jones,” about a sixth grade English teacher who tries to get the newly constructed gym named after his elderly father, and “Spiral,” about a reclusive telemarketer and the disturbing voices he hears. He’s best known as an actor who has appeared in films like James Cameron’s “Avatar,” Terry Zwigoff’s “Art School Confidential” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

“Youth in Oregon” first premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. It is currently in select theaters and available on VOD and Digital outlets, courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

