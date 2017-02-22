Yvette Nicole Brown Debuts an Animated New Look in Crackle’s ‘SuperMansion’ — Exclusive

The former star of “Community” embraces her stop-motion role of talk show host by day and mostly retired superhero by night.

Yvette Nicole Brown is tackling Season 2 of Crackle’s “SuperMansion” in her upcoming turn as Portia (formerly known as the superhero Zenith). The series which began in 2015 and produced by Seth Green and his production company, Stoopid Monkey, follows in the footsteps of “Robot Chicken” in its distinctive stop-motion style. Brown joins a star-studded cast of recurring characters, with Bryan Cranston serving as executive producer and starring as Titanium Rex, with whom Portia has a complicated past muddled by Portia’s struggle to hold on to both sides of herself.

READ MORE: ‘Cosplay Melee’ Trailer: Yvette Nicole Brown Hosts Epic Costume Showdown That Tests Super Fans’ Creativity — Watch

A regular guest on “Talking Dead,” the after show for “The Walking Dead,” Brown never shies away from expressing her love for media she finds great. As a self-described fangirl, she embraces exciting and fun television wholeheartedly, which is why she had been content to stay just a fan of the show until “SuperMansion’s” casting director got in touch. In an interview with Nerdist, she recalled the process of landing the role, saying that “I don’t have the ego or the confidence to ever reach out to a show that I love.” Once she got the audition though, Brown fell into the deep end of the show, doing the bulk of her episodes over the course of a couple days.

In joining the stop-motion comedy, Brown steps into a genre with a bit more edge than her usual material. It’s completely intentional that she’s allowing this edge, since she’s visually not on camera. Brown stresses in an interview with IGN, the importance of maintaining that family -riendly physical persona in her work, since her early days on Nickelodeon’s “Drake and Josh.” Since she’s just lending her voice to “SuperMansion” though, she’s embracing the raunchier aspects of her character, including a wicked potty mouth as seen below.

READ MORE: ‘Snatch’ Trailer: Rupert Grint is a Posh Con Man in Crackle’s Guy Ritchie Film-Inspired Series

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of Yvette Nicole Brown as Portia reluctantly returning to her superhero roots:

“SuperMansion” Season 2 is streaming now on Crackle.