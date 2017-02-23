Zach Galifianakis Won’t Leave James Corden Alone in This ‘Late Late Show’ Sketch — Watch

James Cordon deals with the disruptive comedian in this digital bit.

James Corden might want to rethink inviting Zach Galifianakis to come back to “The Late Late Show.” Galifianakis was a guest on the “Late Late Show” last week along with Laura Dern, where he was promoting the new season of “Baskets.” The interview, just as any typical late-night interview, ended with a polite invitation for Galifianakis to return anytime. Normally, a guest would assume that Corden meant “come back as a guest.” But Zach Galifianakis takes these invitations very seriously, as demonstrated by the skit below.

The video begins with Galifianakis entering Corden’s office with an overnight bag, much to Corden’s confusion. “He said to come back whenever I want,” Galifianakis says. “I meant come back as a guest, not come back literally,” says Corden.

Corden’s patience is constantly tested as Galifianakis continues to annoy him in his own Galifinakian way, from taking a nap in his office, to making margaritas at ten in the morning while Corden is on the phone, and sending out a fax during a pitch meeting (because Zach doesn’t trust email, of course).

“I’ve always been told I’m good in a room,” assures Galifianakis… right before proving otherwise.

Hopefully for Cordon’s sake, future guests don’t take him as literally as Galifianakis did.

