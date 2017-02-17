‘Zama’ Trailer: Lucrecia Martel’s Bloody Adaptation Brings Danger to a Desperate Man — Watch

Starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, the adaptation of the 1956 novel of the same name delves into a man completely alone in an unfamiliar world.

Director Lucrecia Martel has taken the helm of adapting Antonio di Benedetto’s existential masterpiece “Zama,” a novel largely considered to be one of the most iconic pieces of Argentine work. With a lot of expectations riding on bringing this modern classic to life, Martel is taking on this project with a vision in mind.

In the new “Zama” trailer, we meet Diego de Zama (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a minor colonial officer for Spain in 18th century Paraguay. Separated from his family and hungry for promotion, Zama struggles to find peace while waiting in this unfamiliar landscape.

READ MORE: 10 Essential Films About Women In Crisis

Known for his collaboration with famous Hispanic filmmakers like Guillermo Del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón, Cacho brings a wide array of experience to the complex character of Zama. As Martel stated, Zama “uncannily lives the same conflicts that we are wrestling and contending with in our modern world.”

Through sweeping shots of the beautiful South American landscape, juxtaposed with the sudden violence that comes with the reality of colonialism, Martel showcases her mastery of tonal nuance that’s famous within her films. Take a look at the trailer:

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.