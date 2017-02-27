‘Zootopia’ Wins Academy Award for Best Animated Film

The award marks another win in a streak of Disney-related wins in this category.

Get those animal-related Oscar puns for the sequel.

“Zootopia” took home the award for Best Animated Feature at Sunday night’s 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

READ MORE: ‘Zootopia’: How Disney Anticipated Trump’s America With That Ice Cream Scene (Exclusive Video)

This is the fifth straight year that a Disney-affiliated entity as won the award and the 11th time in the 16 years the award has existed. Co-directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore were both nominated previously for the award for their individual work on “Bolt” and “Wreck-It Ralph,” respectively.

“We are so grateful to the audiences all over the world who have embraced this film with this story of tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other,” Moore said, accepting the award.

The evening’s dark horse contender was “Kubo and the Two Strings,” the latest film from Portland-based animation house Laika. Each of Laika’s three previous features (“Coraline,” “ParaNorman” and “The Boxtrolls”) were also nominated for awards, but none has yet taken home the prize.

Other nominees in the evening’s category included fellow Disney Animation title “Moana,” Claude Barras’ stop-motion “My Life as a Zucchini” and Michael Dudok de Wit’s dialogue-free “The Red Turtle.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.