’13 Reasons Why’ Trailer: ’Spotlight’s’ Tom McCarthy Unwraps Dark Teen Suicide Mystery

Could Clay have been at fault for his friend Hannah’s death?

The suicide of a vital teenager is a tragedy, but “13 Reasons Why” hints that something more sinister may have been afoot.

In the new official trailer below for Netflix’s adaptation of the young adult novel by Jay Asher, high school student Clay (Dylan Minnette) receives a box full of cassette tapes recorded by his friend Hannah (Katherine Langford) who has just committed suicide. On the tapes, she lists 13 reasons why she killed herself, and she claims Clay is one of them.

READ MORE: ’13 Reasons Why’ First Look Photos

The slow unspooling of each reason reveals a major problem at Clay’s high school, and Hannah’s death now seems less straightforward and more like a mystery. The trailer even contains that often used, suspense-inducing sound effect.

The series’ first two episodes were directed by Tom McCarthy, who directed the Oscar-winning crime drama “Spotlight.” Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Brian Yorkey adapted the novel for the small screen.

All 13 episodes of “13 Reasons Why” will be available to stream on March 31 on Netflix.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.