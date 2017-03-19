19th Annual Ebertfest Announces First Selections, Including ‘Elle’ and ‘Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You’

Exclusive: The annual festival reveals its first two picks of its highly curated slate.

One of the most loved and acclaimed film critics of the modern age, Roger Ebert dedicated a vast majority of his life to movies. The Chicago area’s “Ebertfest,” co-founded and hosted by Ebert’s own wife Chaz, commemorates the film critic’s love of cinema though its annual events.

Every year, Ebertfest has a powerhouse slate of just 12 carefully curated films. In the past, it has screened films such as “Love and Mercy,” “Ida,” “Do the Right Thing,” “A Bronx Tale,” and many other acclaimed films.

The first two picks of this year’s slate include “Elle” and “Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You.” In support of these selections, “Elle” star Isabelle Huppert, along with”Norman Lear” producer Brent Miller and directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, will attend this year’s festival and participate in Q&As after the screenings.

This year marks the 19th annual Ebertfest, and in introducing this year’s batch of films, Chaz Ebert explained, “This year’s festival is dedicated to four principles that have proven to be more vital than ever: Empathy, Compassion, Kindness and Forgiveness. It is these principles, particularly the first one, which Roger believed cinema could generate through the ingenuity of its craft.”

The 19th annual Ebertfest will be run April 19 – 23 in the Virginia Theater in Champaign, Illinois. For additional information and to purchase passes, check out the fest’s official site right here.

