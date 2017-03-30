‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Replica: Journey Inside Kubrick’s Ethereal Bedroom in New Art Installation

The exhibit is ongoing until the end of next month.

My God, it’s full of chairs. Devoted fans of Stanley Kubrick in general and “2001: A Space Odyssey” in particular may want to consider a pilgrimage to the 14th Factory, an abandoned jail in Los Angeles that British artist Simon Birch has turned into a series of micro-exhibitions, perhaps the most exciting of which is an exact replica of the bedroom that appears at the end of Kubrick’s sci-fi benchmark.

That’s notable in part because Kubrick was known to destroy the materials used in his films. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong–based Birch explains that he and architect Paul Kember “always wanted to reference the film producer and director Stanley Kubrick in the show and then I thought, ‘Why not do something more blatant and direct and recreate the futuristic room that features at the very end of 2001: A Space Odyssey?’ The film and our show share a common core theme of transformation.”

Luckily for them, two of Kember’s uncles served as draughtsmen on the film and “had actually drawn up that exact room. It was a personal tribute to recreate a project my uncles had first worked on nearly 50 years ago.” The show is ongoing until April 30, so get thee to the nearest spacecraft of your choosing and experience this odyssey while you still can.

