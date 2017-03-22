2017 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Ellen’ and ‘The View’ Among Nomineees

The ceremony will take place April 30 in Pasadena, California.

The National Academy of Television has announced the nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. “The Young and the Restless” leads the pack with 25 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, two bids for Outstanding Lead Actress for Gina Tognoni and Jess Walton, and two for Outstanding Lead Actor for Peter Bergman and Kristoff St. John.

Competing for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show are “The View,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Maury,” “Live With Kelly,” and “The Talk.” The ladies of “The View” are also in the run for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place April 30, in Pasadena, California. See below the nominees in the main categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress

Nancy Lee Grahn — Alexis, General Hospital

Gina Tognoni — Phyllis, The Young and the Restless

Heather Tom — Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jess Walton — Jill, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright — Carly, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor

Peter Bergman — Jack, The Young and the Restless

Scott Clifton — Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Flynn — Chad, Days of Our Lives

Vincent Irizarry — Deimos, Days of Our Lives

Kristoff St. John — Neil, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Stacy Haiduk — Patty, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes — Anna, General Hospital

Anna Maria Horsford — Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful

Kate Mansi — Abigail, Days of Our Lives

Kelly Sullivan — Sage, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor

John Aniston — Victor, Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton — Dylan, The Young and the Restless

Chad Duell — Michael, General Hospital

Jeffrey Vincent Parise — Carlos/Joe, General Hospital

James Reynolds — Abe, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Younger Actress

Lexi Ainsworth — Kristina, General Hospital

Reign Edwards — Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful

Hunter King — Summer, The Young and the Restless

Chloe Lanier — Nelle, General Hospital

Alyvia Alyn Lind — Faith, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Actor

Bryan Craig — Morgan, General Hospital

Pierson Fodé — Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Lastovic — Joey, Days of Our Lives

Tequan Richmond — TJ, General Hospital

Anthony Turpel — R.J. — The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Name Game

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Legal Courtroom Program

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Hot Bench

Judge Mathis

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

On-Contact

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The Dr. Oz Show

The Chew

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

Harry

The Real

Live With Kelly

The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The View

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maury

Live With Kelly

The Talk

