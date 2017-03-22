2017 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Ellen’ and ‘The View’ Among Nomineees

The National Academy of Television has announced the nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. “The Young and the Restless” leads the pack with 25 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, two bids for Outstanding Lead Actress for Gina Tognoni and Jess Walton, and two for Outstanding Lead Actor for Peter Bergman and Kristoff St. John.
Competing for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show are “The View,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Maury,” “Live With Kelly,” and “The Talk.” The ladies of “The View” are also in the run for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.
The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place April 30, in Pasadena, California. See below the nominees in the main categories.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress
Nancy Lee Grahn — Alexis, General Hospital
Gina Tognoni — Phyllis, The Young and the Restless
Heather Tom — Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jess Walton — Jill, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright — Carly, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor
Peter Bergman — Jack, The Young and the Restless
Scott Clifton — Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Flynn — Chad, Days of Our Lives
Vincent Irizarry — Deimos, Days of Our Lives
Kristoff St. John — Neil, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Stacy Haiduk — Patty, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes — Anna, General Hospital
Anna Maria Horsford — Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful
Kate Mansi — Abigail, Days of Our Lives
Kelly Sullivan — Sage, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor
John Aniston — Victor, Days of Our Lives
Steve Burton — Dylan, The Young and the Restless
Chad Duell — Michael, General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent Parise — Carlos/Joe, General Hospital
James Reynolds — Abe, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Younger Actress
Lexi Ainsworth — Kristina, General Hospital
Reign Edwards — Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hunter King — Summer, The Young and the Restless
Chloe Lanier — Nelle, General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind — Faith, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Actor
Bryan Craig — Morgan, General Hospital
Pierson Fodé — Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Lastovic — Joey, Days of Our Lives
Tequan Richmond — TJ, General Hospital
Anthony Turpel — R.J. — The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Legal Courtroom Program
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
On-Contact
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
Harry
The Real
Live With Kelly
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
Live With Kelly
The Talk
