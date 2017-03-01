Emmy Predictions 2017: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Last year's winner is out, so who's going to be fighting to take her place in 2017?

Last Year’s Winner: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: Claire Danes has been nominated for every season of “Homeland” — five years running — and she’s the last actress to win twice in a row (for Seasons 1 and 2).

Fun Fact: Seventeen actresses have won this category two or more times. Only 12 men have done the same.

Nothing can stop Claire Danes…right? While “Homeland” has seen a slight dip in enthusiasm from TV Academy voters, Danes just keeps rolling. Fellow former nominees like Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) also look strong, though no one is officially safe in this ultra competitive category. Last year, Keri Russell (finally) snagged a surprise nod for “The Americans,” and Tatiana Maslany not only scored her second nomination, but walked away with the gold!

The “Orphan Black” star is out of the running this year since the sci-fi series isn’t airing a new season until June, but there’s plenty of other options out there to surprise us. After impressive showings at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes, Claire Foy is looking like a formidable awards figure in “The Crown.” Many are expecting big things for Elisabeth Moss in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Table,” and we’re still not sure who from “Westworld” is being submitted — Thandie Newton or Evan Rachel Wood. (Though, come on: It’s got to be Wood.) And either one will earn votes.

READ MORE: Evan Rachel Wood on the ‘Westworld’ Finale: ‘People Are Going to Get Up on Their Seats and Clap’

Beloved Emmys figure Christine Baranski will try to put CBS All Access on the map with a nod for “The Good Fight,” while “The Leftovers” star Carrie Coon will aim for a double nod in 2017: one here, and another in the limited series category for her work in “Fargo” Season 3. If “Legion” catches on with voters, Rachel Keller could be looking at her first nomination (after breaking out in “Fargo” Season 2). Meanwhile far away from “Fargo” world, Winona Ryder will try to ride the “Stranger Things” hot streak to her first Emmy nomination ever, as Michelle Monaghan aims to get her deserved respect for “The Path.”

Below are IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (in alphabetical order), which will be updated throughout the awards season. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire for all the latest buzz and highlights from the 2017 race, and read the rest of the predictions in all categories, as well.

Predicted Nominees:

Claire Danes, “Homeland” Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” Claire Foy, “The Crown” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Keri Russell, “The Americans” Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Spoilers: Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”; Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

In a Perfect World: Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers”; Michelle Monaghan, “The Path”

Stay on top of the latest film news! Sign up for our e-mail newsletter here.