’20th Century Women’: Annette Bening Digs Deep on Creating Her Character in Exclusive Home Video Featurette — Watch

The featurette will appear on the upcoming DVD and Blu-ray release of the Mike Mills feature.

Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women” proved to be a favorite of many cinephiles this past awards season. And for anyone who’s still holding on to the pain of star Annette Bening not receiving an Oscar nomination for her nuanced and understated performance as Dorthea, perhaps listening to her talk about her character will soothe your pain.

READ MORE: ’20th Century Women’: How Mike Mills Empowered Annette Bening and Greta Gerwig

In our new exclusive featurette, which will be included on the upcoming “20th Century Women” DVD and Blu-ray release, Bening, Mills, and Greta Gerwig discuss what went into creating Dorthea (who is based on Mills’ own mother — no pressure) and the presence that Bening’s compelling performance brought to her.

READ MORE: ’20th Century Women’ Soundtrack: Listen to the Expertly-Curated Early Punk Mix

“One of the things Mike was tapping into is the mystery of our children and our parents,” Bening says in the featurette. “And that we all seek to know our parents in a way that we can never fully realize.”

“20th Century Women” will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 28. Check out our exclusive featurette below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.