’20th Century Women’ Blu-ray Sweepstakes: Enter to Win Mike Mills’ Oscar-Nominated Drama

By late December of Oscar season, frontrunners have emerged that demand to be seen while contenders just on the bubble risk falling behind at the box office. Mike Mills’ wonderful coming-of-age drama “20th Century Women” is one such movie. The film, which earned Mills an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, didn’t break the $6 million mark, which is a shame considering what a gem of an experience it is.

Annette Bening, wrongfully overlooked in the Best Actress race, gives one of her best performances as Dorothea Fields, a struggling single mother in 1970s Santa Barbara. She employs the help of two women to help her raise her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann): A counter-culture, punk-loving photographer named Abbie (an excellent Greta Gerwig) and the family’s more provocative young neighbor Julie (Elle Fanning). Mills’ script turns each woman into a multi-dimensional character, full of relatable complexities and irrisitble warmth.

In his A- review, IndieWire’s senior film critic David Ehrlich hailed the movie as Mill’s best effort to date. “’20th Century Women’ becomes an unambiguous celebration of women as pioneers, as protectors, and as invaluable role models for young men,” he wrote.

