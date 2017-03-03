‘A Critically Endangered Species’ Exclusive Trailer: Lena Olin Decides to End Her Life in SXSW Drama

The drama will have its world premiere on March 12 at SXSW.

“A Critically Endangered Species” will have its world premiere on Sunday, March 12, at SXSW. The drama stars Lena Olin (“Chocolat,” “Remember Me”) as the lead and Rosanna Arquette (“The Whole Nine Yards,” “Roadies”).

The film follows Maya Dardel (Olin), an internationally acclaimed poet and novelist who decides to end her life. She makes the announcement on national radio and launches a search for young male published poetry writers to compete to become executors of her estate. As the men compete, Maya will make sure to challenge them intellectually, emotionally and sexually.

The cast also includes Nathan Keyes (“Britney Ever After’), Alexander Koch (“Always Shine”), Jordan Gavaris (“The Sea of Trees”), and Chris Voss (“There Is No God and We All Die Alone”). The film is by writing-directing duo Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak; it marks Cotler’s debut. Mike S. Ryan (“Junebug”) is the producer.

“A Critically Endangered Species” premieres at SXSW on March 12, at the Stateside Theater. Check out the exclusive trailer below.

