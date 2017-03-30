Long-Time ‘Tonight Show’ Head Writer A.D. Miles Moving Into Narrative Offerings

Miles has been working with Fallon for eight years, since the start of Fallon's tenure as host of "Late Night."

A.D. Miles, the head writer of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” is leaving the iconic late night television program to pursue a career in acting and narrative TV and film writing, as reported by Variety. Miles has been working with Fallon for eight years, since the start of Fallon’s tenure as host of “Late Night.”

READ MORE: James Corden Debuts ‘Donald: The Musical’ With ‘Matilda’ Composer On ‘The Late Late Show’ — Watch

However, Miles plans to continue collaborating with Fallon in future projects. “Riding Jimmy Fallon’s coattails for the past eight years has given me all the confidence I need to strike out on my own and work on a movie with Jimmy Fallon,” Miles said in a statement, via Variety.

“Miles was there for the launch of ‘Late Night’ as well as the launch of ‘The Tonight Show,'” Fallon added. “He is one of the funniest, most creative people I’ve ever met and I can’t wait to work on this next project with him. He’s family to us, and we are gonna miss him.”

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert Brings Back His Conservative Alter Ego To Deliver ‘The Werd’ On Trump’s Budget Cuts — Watch

In addition to working on both of Fallon’s late-night shows, Miles wrote and starred in the Comedy Central series “Dog Bites Man,” which aired in the summer of 2006. He also wrote the script for the 2010 Emmy Awards, hosted by Fallon.

Miles also has various acting credits. He appeared in the 2001 indie film “Wet Hot American Summer” and its Netflix prequel series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” released in 2015. He also appeared on “Reno 911” and “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and had a role in the 2008 comedy film “Role Models.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.