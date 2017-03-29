‘A Dark Song’ Exclusive Trailer: Haunted House Horror Gets a Terrifying New Twist in Black Magic Chiller — Watch

Liam Gavin's bold feature debuted at Fantastic Fest in 2016.

Just a thought: Maybe let’s not try to commune with the dead.

In Liam Gavin’s “A Dark Song” — which world premiered at beloved genre fest Fantastic Fest last year — absolutely no one takes that advice, and the results are shocking. The film stars Catherine Walker as Sophia, a grieving mother who will do anything to reconnect with her dead son, who is aided by Joseph (Steve Oram), who promises he can summon the child back to Sophie.

Through various dark rituals that play out over not days or weeks, but whole months, the pair journey closer to Sophia’s wish — and maybe more. The film’s first trailer makes it clear that this is a wholly new take on both the exorcism drama and the haunted house thriller, and most of the tension that plays out doesn’t come care of the weird dark figures looming just out of frame, but the unholy matching of Sophia and Joseph.

You may expect your professional black magic practitioner to be a little out there, but Joseph is something else entirely, and at least twice as terrifying as whatever little demon Sophia conjures back from the other side.

Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for “A Dark Song” below. Don’t watch alone.

IFC Midnight will release “A Dark Song” on April 28.

