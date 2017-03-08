‘A Day Without a Woman’: Hollywood Throws Support Behind the Movement With Tweets and Memes

As women around the globe participate in “A Day Without a Woman” on International Women’s Day in support of gender equality, justice and human rights, Hollywood is showing solidarity with the movement launched by the organization behind the Women’s March. On Tuesday, Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter that “in honor & support of tomorrow’s A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, ALL the women in my company will not be working. So in short, nothing will get done.” Staffers at Netflix and NBC were given the choice to take Wednesday off to support the cause, while MTV has switched the M in its sign for a red W.
Netflix has put together a reel featuring footage from some of its most popular shows, accompanied by the tagline: “Our shows don’t work without women. And the world wouldn’t either.” HBO also put together a clip celebrating women titled “Write Your Own Story.” And DreamWorks Animation Television launched a video featuring conversations with executives, producers and voice-over talent from a selection of its animated series. Watch all three videos below.
On Wednesday, Jessica Chastain, who is in Warsaw, Poland, promoting her film “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” took the day to participate in a women’s march. And many celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate and show their support for women. Here are some of the social media posts:
What a time to be alive, eh?! Whether you're working, striking, protesting, wearing red, or just generally existing today, take a moment to care for yourself and to tell a woman you love that you love her. There is never a wrong way to be a woman, and we will never stop protesting or striking for those who can't. #IWD2017 #DayWithoutAWoman // Illustration by the ridiculously talented @rachelsenderw for @lennyletter, which is going dark (going red?) today!
