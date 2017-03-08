‘A Day Without a Woman’: Hollywood Throws Support Behind the Movement With Tweets and Memes

Celebrities have taken to social media to support the movement launched by the organization behind the Women's March.

As women around the globe participate in “A Day Without a Woman” on International Women’s Day in support of gender equality, justice and human rights, Hollywood is showing solidarity with the movement launched by the organization behind the Women’s March. On Tuesday, Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter that “in honor & support of tomorrow’s A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, ALL the women in my company will not be working. So in short, nothing will get done.” Staffers at Netflix and NBC were given the choice to take Wednesday off to support the cause, while MTV has switched the M in its sign for a red W.

Netflix has put together a reel featuring footage from some of its most popular shows, accompanied by the tagline: “Our shows don’t work without women. And the world wouldn’t either.” HBO also put together a clip celebrating women titled “Write Your Own Story.” And DreamWorks Animation Television launched a video featuring conversations with executives, producers and voice-over talent from a selection of its animated series. Watch all three videos below.

On Wednesday, Jessica Chastain, who is in Warsaw, Poland, promoting her film “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” took the day to participate in a women’s march. And many celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate and show their support for women. Here are some of the social media posts:

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

Today as #womenstrike I am reminded that women do not yet have constitutional equality in America. pic.twitter.com/z7TeLK3bBm — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2017

If you can't be bold for yourself, be bold for others: run for office, volunteer, get active. #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/Dng85KGEEW — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 8, 2017

I strike to remind you of our collective power. See what happens when you test us. Stand with all those women-identifying. @womensmarch — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017

Today I strike because women are fucking incredible. The end. #WhyIStrike @womensmarch — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm thinking about this young girl, & all the others like her out there. 💪✨ https://t.co/u1fvzAt1BI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2017

May you have a day free of mansplaining, sexual harassment, & general misogyny. #InternationalWomensDay — Cher (@thecherness) March 8, 2017

