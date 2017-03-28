‘A Ghost Story’ Trailer: David Lowery Reunites Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck For An Indie Powerhouse

The director reunites with his "Ain't Them Bodies Saints" actors Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck for his best movie to date.

Anyone paying attention to the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year knows David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” is one indie to keep a big eye on. Marking the reunion between the filmmaker and his “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” co-stars Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck, the drama premiered in the festival’s NEXT section to near universal acclaim. IndieWire even named it the best film of Sundance 2017.

A24 has released the film’s first trailer, which can be seen below. Rooney Mara plays a grieving widow who is followed around by the ghost of her husband (Affleck, donning a white bed sheet with two cut out black holes for eyes). Eventually the ghost realizes that time is infinite for him, and he’s forced to watch passively as the world changes and loved ones come and go.

In his A review out of the Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn hailed the film as the best of Lowery’s career. “The result is a soul-searching drama in which powerful revelations emerge less from a satisfying destination than from the beautiful struggle involved in getting there,” he wrote.

A24 will release “A Ghost Story” on July 7. Watch the trailer below.

