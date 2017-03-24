‘A Kind of Loving’ Restored Trailer: Alan Bates and June Ritchie Star in Classic Kitchen Sink Drama — Watch

The John Schlesinger classic will screen after Film Forum's Brit New Wave festival.

Get ready, John Schlesinger fans, as the filmmaker’s debut feature “A Kind of Loving” has gotten the full restoration treatment, and will next be screened following Film Forum’s Brit New Wave festival, which aims to spotlight British films of the 1960’s. Though not an official part of the festival, it’s a canny topper to the ambitious slate.

Alan Bates, in his first starring role, along with June Ritchie and Thora Hird star in this classic romantic drama that took place just before the Beatles revolution. Vic and Ingrid have a shotgun civil wedding when she becomes pregnant after their one-night stand (because he was too embarrassed to buy condoms from a woman at the drugstore, what a time!) and move in with Ingrid’s vengeful, disapproving mother.

Of the kitchen sink school of films, it avoided melodrama and treated the lower middle class provincials with care and sympathy.

Film Forum will screen the restoration of “A Kind of Loving” April 7 – 13. Showtimes and more information about the festival can be found at their website. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

