‘A Wrinkle In Time:’ Ava DuVernay Shares Set Photos as She Wraps Principal Photography on Disney Blockbuster

Shooting for “A Wrinkle In Time” has wrapped. Director Ava DuVernay confirmed the news on Sunday via Twitter, where she shared some stills from the film, as well as photos from the set, the crew and some of the stars of the Disney production, including Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, “Moonlight” actor Andre Holland and “Girl Meets World” star Rowan Blanchard.
Based on the popular 1963 science fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle In Time” follows the story of Meg Murry (Storm Reid), a 13-year-old who sets out on an epic adventure around the universe to rescue her scientist father (played by Chris Pine). She enlists the help of her brother, who is a genius, an older classmate and three very peculiar neighbors, one of which is played by Winfrey.
Last August, the “Selma” director shared photos as she and her team were scouting locations for the film, which spanned from the Sierra Nevadas’ Alabama Hills to oceans and forests across the globe, including New Zealand. The Disney blockbuster makes DuVernay the first woman of color to direct a live-action $100 million feature.
“A Wrinkle In Time” is set for on release April 6, 2018. Check out photos from the set below.
