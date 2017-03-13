‘A Wrinkle In Time:’ Ava DuVernay Shares Set Photos as She Wraps Principal Photography on Disney Blockbuster

The Disney blockbuster is set for release on April 6, 2018.

Shooting for “A Wrinkle In Time” has wrapped. Director Ava DuVernay confirmed the news on Sunday via Twitter, where she shared some stills from the film, as well as photos from the set, the crew and some of the stars of the Disney production, including Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, “Moonlight” actor Andre Holland and “Girl Meets World” star Rowan Blanchard.

Based on the popular 1963 science fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle In Time” follows the story of Meg Murry (Storm Reid), a 13-year-old who sets out on an epic adventure around the universe to rescue her scientist father (played by Chris Pine). She enlists the help of her brother, who is a genius, an older classmate and three very peculiar neighbors, one of which is played by Winfrey.

Last August, the “Selma” director shared photos as she and her team were scouting locations for the film, which spanned from the Sierra Nevadas’ Alabama Hills to oceans and forests across the globe, including New Zealand. The Disney blockbuster makes DuVernay the first woman of color to direct a live-action $100 million feature.

“A Wrinkle In Time” is set for on release April 6, 2018. Check out photos from the set below.

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

The great @StormReid is Meg. She does it all. Happiness. Heartbreak. Action. Emotion. And w/ grace. Our hero. In the story. And on the set. pic.twitter.com/dKYcDW6B76 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

