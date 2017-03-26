Aaron Sorkin Stunned by Hollywood’s Diversity Problem, Offers Help Any Way He Can

The TV and film heavyweight reportedly seemed flustered at the state of writers' rooms during a discussion at the Writers Guild Festival on March 25.

Aaron Sorkin has spent his career writing stories about controversies and power struggles in modern society — from “The West Wing” to “The Social Network” to “The Newsroom.” But one high-profile conversation point seems to have passed him by: The lack of diverse writers’ rooms in Hollywood.

Sorkin revealed his lack of insight during a discussion at the Writers Guild Festival in Los Angeles on March 25, Variety reports.

“Are you saying that women and minorities have a more difficult time getting their stuff read than white men?” he asked the audience at one point. “And you’re also saying that [white men] get to make mediocre movies and can continue on? You’re saying that if you are a woman or a person of color, you have to hit it out of the park in order to get another chance?”

After citing minority creator success stories like Lena Dunham and Ava Duvernay, Sorkin pressed to see what he could personally do to level the playing field.

“What can I do [to help]?” Sorkin said. “I do want to understand what someone like me can do…but my thing has always been: ‘If you write it, they will come.’”

