‘After the Storm’ Exclusive Clip: A Struggling Father Seeks to Reconnect With His Distant Family — Watch

Hirozaku Kore-eda's latest follows a family on one stormy summer night.

Beloved Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Our Little Sister,” “Still Walking,” and “Like Father, Like Son”) is back in theaters with another poignant film, “After The Storm.”

The film centers around Ryota (Hiroshi Abe), an award-winning author with a gambling addiction, as he attempts to reconnect with his (perhaps understandably) distrustful family. One stormy summer night after the death of his father, Ryota, his mother Yoshiko (Kirin Kiki), his ex-wife Kyoto (Yoko Maki), and his son Shingo (Taiyo Yoshizawa) find themselves all stuck at Yoshiko’s house.

“After the Storm” draws inspiration from Kore-eda’s own life experiences and memories, making for an incredibly raw narrative. It screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, before bowing in Japan in May of last year.

“After the Storm” is set to open in New York (and Los Angeles) on Friday, March 17, at New York’s IFC Center and Lincoln Plaza Cinemas.

Watch our exclusive clip from the film below.

