Alabama Theater Refuses to Screen ‘Beauty And the Beast’ Because of Josh Gad’s Gay Character

The review embargo has lifted and “Beauty in the Beast” is ready to conquer the box office when it opens March 17, but certain movie lovers in Henagar, Alabama won’t have the chance to see it if they’re planning on going to the local Henagar Drive-In Theatre. The theater has issued a statement confirming it will not screen the new live-action Disney remake after the company confirmed earlier this week that Josh Gad’s Le Fou will be gay.

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre made the announcement on its Facebook page, which you can read in the embed below. “When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand,” the statement begins. “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”

“I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision,” the statement continues. “We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language.”

Earlier this week, Josh Gad said he was “beyond proud” to be playing Disney’s first gay character in a live-action film.

Director Bill Condon weighed in on the decision in an interview with Attitude. “LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it.”

“Beauty and the Beast” opens in theaters nationwide March 17.

