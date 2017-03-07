Alec Baldwin Reveals Why He May Not Be Playing Trump Much Longer on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The actor also weighs in on if he'll do his impersonation at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Alec Baldwin may be hanging up his hairpiece soon.

The actor, who has simultaneously horrified and delighted fans with his impression of the 45th president, told Extra that he may need to retire his impersonation in the near future. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried,” he said. “That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

David Letterman: ‘Alec Baldwin Deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom’ for Spoofing Trump on ’SNL’

In the interview, host Mario Lopez also asked Baldwin about the campaign for him do his Donald Trump act at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which the actual president will not be attending this year.

“If they want me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they do [it],” he said. “I think they may have a whole other idea.”

Check out the actor’s full comments below:

Baldwin has hosted “ Saturday Night Live ” a record 17 times and has been impersonating Trump, dating back to the show’s coverage of the 2016 presidential election, to wide acclaim. Recently, former “Late Show” host David Letterman praised Baldwin’s performance and said he thought it was worthy of a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.