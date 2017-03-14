Alfonso Cuarón is Done Filming ‘Roma,’ Says It’s The Movie He ‘Always Dreamed of’ Making

At a press conference in Mexico, the director announced production has officially wrapped on his first movie since Oscar winner "Gravity."

Alfonso Cuarón is back! The filmmaker has remained relatively quiet since winning Best Director at the Oscars three years ago for “Gravity,” but at a press conference (via Filmeweb) in Mexico earlier today, he confirmed he has finished production on his next movie, a family drama titled “Roma.” This is the first time the title has been revealed.

News broke last September that Cuarón would be directing a new movie set in Mexico, his first since “Y Tu Mamá También” made him a star on the international film circuit. At the time, the only details around the project were that it would be set in the 1970s and follow the year in the life of a middle-class family. The director is remaining tight-lipped on plot details for now, but he did reveal just how important it was for him to tell this story.

“Returning to my country with this specific project was something very personal, because we made a film set in the ’70s, with many elements and experiences of my childhood,” the director told press. He referred to the film as “quite a universal story.”

The movie is called “Roma” because of how Cuarón has seen Mexico City develop over the past four decades. Changes in infrastructure and the arts have made it a Roman City in the director’s eyes. He didn’t elaborate further on the story, though The Playlist reports the film will include a major historical event called the the Corpus Christi Massacre, in which soldiers killed liberal student protesters.

As for why he finally decided to return to Mexico, Cuarón explained, “I can live abroad, but my head always thinks about Mexico and as a Mexican I am always aware of what is happening in my country…returning to Mexico to make movies was a necessity.”

He also described making the new film using an anecdote Guillermo del Toro once told him.

“[Del Toro] told me that certain movies are like a box of cereal with a prize included, because when you’re a kid, you eat it all up to know what you got,” he said. “‘Gravity’ was for me that little toy, and I made the decision to use it to go back to Mexico and make the film I had always dreamed of.”

If this really is the movie Cuarón has always wanted to make, then consider us even more excited. The cast hasn’t been revealed yet either, though it is believed to be made up mostly of local actors.

“Roma” is targeting a 2018 release date.

