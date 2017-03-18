‘Alien: Awakening’ Teased by Ridley Scott as Next Film in Franchise

Scott let the name slip during a new interview and gave other clues as to the progression of the series.

Ridley Scott’s “Alien” renaissance is in full effect, with gory trailers for this year’s “Covenant” giving fans hope that it will be an improvement over the divisive prequel “Prometheus.” In a new interview with Fandango, Scott appears to reveal a bit too much information when discussing his plan for the future of the franchise and how the timeline will flesh out.

“There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] ‘Alien,'” he said. “It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant…fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way…”

At this point in the interview, “Covenant” star Katherine Waterston cut in to stop him from telling too much. Because of that, it’s not clear if “Awakening” will be set between “Prometheus” and “Covenant,” or if he was just thinking out loud. But Scott did imply that those movies would comprise a trilogy, after which he would love to do ANOTHER trilogy.

“If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more,” he said.

Watch the trailer for “Alien: Covenant” below:

