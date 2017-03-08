‘Alien: Covenant’ Star Guy Pearce Says Film Goes Back to Origins of Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ Films

The "Prometheus" star returns at Peter Weyland in the newest entry in the burgeoning franchise.

When “Alien: Covenant,” Ridley Scott’s newest take on his beloved “Alien” franchise, hits theaters later this spring, there will be a handful of familiar faces amongst its already very starry cast, led by Scott newbie Katherine Waterston. One of those is Guy Pearce, who starred in Scott’s 2012 sequel “Prometheus” as Peter Weyland, the shady CEO of the shadowy Weyland Corporation. (Other returning stars include Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender, who is taking on a dual role in the new film, which again chronicles a Weyland expedition to a strange planet gone terribly, terribly wrong.)

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Pearce gave some insight into what sets “Covenant” apart from its most recent predecessor.

“Not to take away anything from what we did on ‘Prometheus,’ but I do think that to get back to the heart of the story is what the fans want,” Pearce said.

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue: Watch the Five-Minute Short Film Starring James Franco and the Full Cast

Early footage from the new film showed off plenty of similarities to Scott’s original films, including a badass female star (Waterston, of course, but don’t discount Amy Seimetz), a tricked out ship and some horrific alien menaces. The way Pearce tells it, fans should be expecting more of that — though still told through a contemporary lens.

“Ridley did such an incredible map for finding new ways to tell stories, and even if he does go back to the sort of the origins or what it was that made the original ‘Alien’s films so appealing, he still managed to do it in an innovative way,” the actor explained. “It’s not going to feel dated or old.”

20th Century Fox

But the actor does want to make it clear that he’s not one of the film’s major characters, and there still may be some elements even he wasn’t privy to.

“I was really there very briefly,” Pearce added. “So I don’t feel it as deeply in my bones as when I’ve worked on something for months on end.”

READ MORE: Ridley Scott Wants To Make Six More ‘Alien’ Movies

Still, that doesn’t take away from his excitement about getting back into a universe he seems to love.

“But I do keep reminding myself that I am in the new ‘Alien’ film and it’s a thrill,” he added with a chuckle. “To work with Ridley was the real honor, obviously because he’s been around for so long and he’s so experienced and so innovative. I mean, you have those quiet moments to yourself, where you think, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.'”

Pearce will next be seen in the Western thriller “Brimstone,” which opens this week. “Alien: Covenant” comes out on May 19.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.