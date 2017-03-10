Alien: Covenant’ Teaser: Michael Fassbender’s Robot Gets Built in Eerie New Video

Ridley Scott's new "Alien" film opens in theaters May 19.

Meet the all-new Walter! 20th Century Fox has released a video, which shows the creation of Michael Fassbender’s new “Alien: Covenant” robot, Walter, “the world’s most advanced synthetic companion, designed to help you achieve a better human experience. Each model is individually calibrated to serve its owner’s unique set of needs and preferences.”

Walter is a newer version of android David, from Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus.” “I think Walter’s a real different kettle of fish,” Fassbender told Screen Rant. “David was definitely a work-in-progress, somewhat of a prototype I suppose. The elements of him that were the human elements I think people found a little disturbing, so Walter’s more of a straightforward robot. Pretty logical, much more of a servant without the ego.”

“Alien: Covenant” is the latest installment of a franchise Scott started back in 1979 with the first film, about a deadly passenger on a space ship. Recently, Scott said he anticipates making another six “Alien” movies. “If you really want a franchise, I can keep cranking it for another six,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m not going to close it down again. No way.”

The “Alien: Covenant” cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

“Alien: Covenant” opens in theaters May 19. Watch de video below.

