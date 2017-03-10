Back to IndieWire

Alien: Covenant’ Teaser: Michael Fassbender’s Robot Gets Built in Eerie New Video

Ridley Scott's new "Alien" film opens in theaters May 19.

1 hour ago

Michael Fassbender, Alien: Covenant

Meet the all-new Walter! 20th Century Fox has released a video, which shows the creation of Michael Fassbender’s new “Alien: Covenant” robot, Walter, “the world’s most advanced synthetic companion, designed to help you achieve a better human experience. Each model is individually calibrated to serve its owner’s unique set of needs and preferences.”

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Star Guy Pearce Says Film Goes Back to Origins of Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ Films

Walter is a newer version of android David, from Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus.” “I think Walter’s a real different kettle of fish,” Fassbender told Screen Rant. “David was definitely a work-in-progress, somewhat of a prototype I suppose. The elements of him that were the human elements I think people found a little disturbing, so Walter’s more of a straightforward robot. Pretty logical, much more of a servant without the ego.”

“Alien: Covenant” is the latest installment of a franchise Scott started back in 1979 with the first film, about a deadly passenger on a space ship. Recently, Scott said he anticipates making another six “Alien” movies. “If you really want a franchise, I can keep cranking it for another six,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m not going to close it down again. No way.”

READ MORE: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue: Watch the Five-Minute Short Film Starring James Franco and the Full Cast

The “Alien: Covenant” cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

“Alien: Covenant” opens in theaters May 19. Watch de video below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad